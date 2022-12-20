“Bitcoin traded below the $17,000 level on Monday as prices continued to consolidate following a volatile weekend. BTC is battling with the loss after a bullish momentum post the FOMC’s meeting last week. Bulls must hold the line at around $16,200 to $16,500 to prevent further downside. On the other hand, Ethereum remained unchanged since yesterday, as none of the sides had accumulated enough power to make a sharp move. Any growth would be possible only if the rate fixes above the vital $1,200 zone," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.