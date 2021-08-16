Bitcoin fans are suddenly a political force

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, an industry group started in 2014, rankled many of its members when it invited banks, consulting firms and tech companies that had only marginal attachments to cryptocurrencies to join its ranks. In 2020, Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the U.S., left the Blockchain Association, a separate industry group the company helped found two years earlier. The schism occurred after the association granted membership to a Coinbase rival, Binance.US, whose affiliates ran into a host of regulatory issues abroad.