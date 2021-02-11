Bitcoin first hit $1 level 10 years ago, it has surged 48,22,525% since then

In a recent report by the US-based ARK Investment Management LLC, the bitcoin’s market and investors appear to be maturing. The fund house in its report titled ‘Big Ideas 2021’ said with bitcoin appearing to gain more trust, some companies are considering it as cash on their balance sheets. “If all S&P 500 companies were to allocate 1% of their cash to bitcoin, ARK estimates that its price would increase by approximately $40,000," it added. The report was released when bitcoin prices were trading at around $30,000 levels.