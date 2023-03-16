Bitcoin floats near $25k, but embattling Credit Suisse may spoil the party in coming weeks4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 03:30 PM IST
- Markets are under pressure after over contagion fear in banking and financial sector, especially after lenders like SVB and Signature Bank collapsed in the US. Soon after, worries followed in Credit Suisse when it said in its annual report for 2022 that they have identified ‘material weaknesses’ in internal control over financial reporting.
The cryptocurrency market is in the red during the mid of the trading sessions on Thursday. The merrier-than-expected inflation data failed to cheer cryptocurrencies as the crisis in Swiss lender Credit Suisse has jolted global markets. It is expected that the development around the embattled lender may take a toll on the crypto market in the coming weeks.
