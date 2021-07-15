Bitcoin found a happy match in the traditional 60/40 portfolio

The ultimate test, then, is the impact on the risk-adjusted returns. And here’s the biggest surprise. In all allocations considered, Bitcoin improved the results. Using the benchmark of the Sharpe ratio -- a recognized measure of the trade-off between volatility and gains, showed an improvement for all levels of crypto exposure considered. Adding just a 1% allocation of Bitcoin increased the measure from 0.69 to 0.79. Those brave enough to move a twentieth of their portfolio to the digital asset would have seen a jump to 1.1. Earlier this year, analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co. suggested that exposure to Bitcoin could achieve an efficiency gain in risk-adjusted portfolio returns.