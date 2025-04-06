Bitcoin’s ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ celebrated 50th birthday in Bengaluru? ‘Black hoodie, golden mask, priceless reactions…’

Known only by the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, there has been much speculation over the founder of Bitcoin. The enigmatic figure(s) has stayed hidden, after launching the world's biggest cryptocurrency in January 2009. Since then, many have tried to identify the elusive creator, to no avail.

However, there is one thing we do know… Satoshi Nakamoto's birthday. When registering the P2PFoundation in 2009, to upload the whitepaper which outlined the concept on Bitcoin, the creator put down April 5, 1975 as their birth date.

Since then, the day has been celebrated as Satoshi Nakamoto's official birthday by cryptocurrency and Bitcoin enthusiasts.

In terms of the market condition, at time of writing at 12.50 pm on April 6, Bitcoin was trading at $83,068 apiece, with a market capitalisation of $1.64 trillion, and trading volume of $13.57 billion over the past 24 hours.

‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ Makes Appearance in Bengaluru for Birthday? To celebrate the crypto founder's milestone 50th birthday, crypto investment platform Mudrex, organised for Satoshi Nakamoto to make an appearance in Bengaluru?

To “celebrate the birthday of the legend behind Bitcoin”, the firm “brought Satoshi to life (in full style) and hit the streets” and the “reactions were priceless”, according to Richa Mishra, an employee of Mudrex.

Writing on professional social media platform LinkedIn, Mishra said: “Satoshi Nakamoto took a walk in Bengaluru… and the city stopped to stare. Black hoodie. Golden mask. Zero words. But somehow, everyone wanted a picture. (sic)”

“The streets turned into conversations. Photos turned into memories. And a whitepaper from 2008 felt very, very alive. Happy Birthday, Satoshi. Your vision keeps walking. And so do we,” she added.

Mudrex also offered a one-day exclusive offer for new users who signed up to the platform, completed their KYC, and deposited ₹5,000 in their BTC wallet. They claimed to auto-credit ₹500 worth of free BTC to the wallet within 24 hours.

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? Bitcoin was launched in January 2009 after a white paper outlining the concept was released in 2008. Since then, many have tried to identify the creator.

The speculation never dies, because, while the creator has not been heard from since 2011, their wallets hold as much as 1 million Bitcoin worth at least $62.4 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. The creator’s identity could also have a profound impact on governments’ and corporations’ willingness to continue to adopt the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

Here are the top speculations: