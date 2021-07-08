Bitcoin fraud concerns draw scrutiny from regulators

The Treasury Department, now headed by Ms. Yellen, is in the early stages of reviewing whether its authority to regulate payment networks could apply to some crypto assets. One possible tool: using the Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of top regulators headed by Ms. Yellen, to target crypto assets such as cash-backed stablecoins, which some regulators have said could become a source of systemic risk, according to people familiar with the discussion. Such a move would allow regulators to write rules governing those activities and give authority to the Fed over stablecoins.

