Bitcoin futures launch to test Ether’s spectacular rise

Ether so far is unruffled. It climbed to an all-time high of about $1,573 Wednesday and has trounced Bitcoin’s 25% advance in 2021. The token is popular for so-called decentralized finance, which skirts traditional intermediaries such as banks. As ever with digital coins, speculators may also be trying to ride Ether’s momentum for quick gains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}