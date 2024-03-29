Bitcoin gained 150% in FY24, to remain in positive trajectory in FY25: Experts
As we look back on Bitcoin's performance in FY24 and look ahead FY25, the optimism surrounding this digital asset remains high, Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX, told Livemint.
The fiscal year 2024 has been a remarkable year for Bitcoin as it stood out as a shining star by surging over 150% in the past twelve months, outpacing stalwarts like Nifty50 and Gold, which saw gains of nearly 30% and 11%, respectively.
