Bitcoin gains for eighth straight day to reclaim $58,000 level

However, according to global crypto exchange Kraken, while some experts were expecting a rally in the dollar to lead to a downward pressure on Bitcoin, the bottoming out of the US greenback and its latest rally is yet to translate to weakness for the crypto asset. “Perhaps, we're just starting to see the dollar regain its strength and the trouble for BTC is around the corner, meaning that the bulls will struggle to continue setting higher-highs. For now, we'll just have to be patient and wait and see what happens," Kraken said.