Bitcoin gains momentum as Goldman restarts crypto desk

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency hit its all-time high of $58,640 on 21 February, but as the rally looked stretched, prices slipped to a low of $43,343 last week, representing a more than 25% correction. With the latest leg of the recovery, the digital currency is around 12% away from its lifetime high. “The market is moving towards stability and will reward the long-term investors with a horizon of two-three years," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.