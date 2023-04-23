Bitcoin ‘halving’ due next year spurs predictions of rally in token past $50,000

Bitcoin ‘halving’ due next year spurs predictions of rally in token past $50,0002 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 08:02 PM IST
Bitcoin has climbed 70% since Dec. 31 in a partial revival from an epic rout in 2022. While the token at the moment is struggling in the vicinity of $30,000, halving holds the potential to trigger an advance of at least 78%
Bitcoin’s rebound is just the start of a rally that will take it past $50,000 next year courtesy of a process known as halving that curbs the supply of new tokens, according to projections from crypto analysts.
