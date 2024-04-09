Bitcoin halving expected on April 20, here's what it means; should you invest?
If historical patterns are to be followed, the prices of BTC might not undergo a significant surge before two months post halving. However, Bitcoin has already defied that by reaching its all time high before the halving, for the first time ever, Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX, told Livemint.
Bitcoin is all set to undergo its highly anticipated 'halving' around April 20. This event, considered one of the most eagerly awaited in cryptocurrency market, has recently driven up the price of the digital asset, according to Bloomberg.
