Bitcoin halving expected on April 20, here's what it means; should you invest?

Bitcoin is all set to undergo its highly anticipated 'halving' around April 20. This event, considered one of the most eagerly awaited in cryptocurrency market, has recently driven up the price of the digital asset, according to Bloomberg.

The digital asset has seen a roughly 50 per cent increase in value this year, despite experiencing a decline from its all-time high of $73,798 reached on March 14th. The surge witnessed this year is attributed to the approval of bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in January, along with anticipations of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

As the 2024 Bitcoin halving event draws near, speculation arises regarding the potential for history to repeat itself within the market.

What does bitcoin halving mean? Bitcoins were conceived by the pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto with a capped supply of 21 million tokens in mind. Within its fundamental blockchain framework, halving occurs to adjust the code, decreasing the pace of new token creation. The introduction of new coins into the system is contingent upon miners successfully solving intricate mathematical puzzles to construct the blockchain and earn rewards, denominated in bitcoins. These rewards undergo halving every four years subsequent to the addition of 210,000 new tokens to the system.

The most recent 'halving' occurred on May 11, 2020, resulting in a 12 percent increase in prices during the subsequent week. This month marks the fourth occurrence of such an event since 2012, with the reward diminishing from 6.25 to 3.125 bitcoins per 10 minutes. Initially, in 2009, miners were rewarded with 50 bitcoins every 10 minutes.

It is anticipated that this process will conclude once 21 million tokens have been mined, with projections suggesting this milestone will likely be reached around the year 2140.

Bitcoin Halving events historically herald significant price increases attributed to reduced supply and heightened scarcity. According to Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX, this upcoming halving, stands distinct from its predecessors, propelled by a confluence of unique factors poised to reshape market dynamics.

However, market experts are skeptical that BTC might go under significant surge. “If historical patterns are to be followed, the prices of BTC might not undergo a significant surge before two months post halving. However, Bitcoin has already defied that by reaching its all time high before the halving, for the first time ever," Rajagopal Menon, VP, WazirX, told Livemint.

Past Bitcoin 'halving events', have ushered in a bull run in prices, due to this overnight reduction in supply. "However, this halving iteration is different as the 'supply shock' and will be coinciding with a massive surge in institutional demand driven by spot BTC ETFs," said Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.

Should you invest? Experts believe that the crypto market is expected to go through volatility amid the halving event.

“It is important to note that nations such as India which spearheaded the G20 summit and declared crypto regulatory framework for all nations in the group to be mandated by 2025, as well as the USA are both headed for their respective elections which could be pivotal for their market prospects as well as Bitcoin prices. This could lead to some turbulence in prices in the crypto market," Menon at WazirX added.

He further added, “However, with the demand supply dynamics of Bitcoin poised to undergo a major overhaul with 450 Bitcoins minted a day and 10,000 bought by ETFs, prices could see a significant surge. The flow of institutional money in ETFs has already boosted the market sentiment and improved BTC market cap. Investors should consider these factors before investing in Bitcoin before the halving."

Experts further suggest investors to remain vigilant and closely monitor the digital asset. “Investors are urged to maintain a vigilant stance, monitoring the unfolding narrative surrounding the Bitcoin Halving closely," Gupta at CoinDCX added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

