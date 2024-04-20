Bitcoin Halving: World's biggest crypto reaches supply milestone, trades over ₹58 lakh
The Bitcoin halving comes after a period of significant price fluctuations for Bitcoin. In March, it reached an all-time high of USD 73,803.25, but has since fallen back somewhat.
Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, underwent a programmed reduction in its new coin creation rate on April 19. This event, known as a "halving," occurs roughly every four years and is designed to slow down the overall supply of Bitcoin as per CoinGecko.
