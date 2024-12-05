Bitcoin hits $100,000, lifted by hopes of a crypto-friendly Washington
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST
SummaryThe world’s largest digital currency has staged an extraordinary rally since Election Day. Some market veterans see ironies in crypto’s embrace of political power.
Bitcoin traded above $100,000 for the first time, powered by a wave of investors betting that President-elect Donald Trump will turn U.S. government policy into an engine of growth for crypto.
