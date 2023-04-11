Bitcoin hits $30,000 for first time since June 2022 as investors eye end of interest rate rises3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- Bitcoin's surge follows Friday's closely-watched US nonfarm payrolls report that showed employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, pointing to a still-resilient economy
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, climbed above the key $30,000 level for the first time since June 2022, rallying more than 80 per cent since the start of the year, as investors raised bets that the US Federal Reserve will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign.
