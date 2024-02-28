Bitcoin hits $60,000 mark for the first time since November 2021, soars over 40% in 2024. What is driving the rally?
Bitcoin Price Today: The largest cryptocurrency has already jumped more than 40 per cent this year, fuelled in part by the successful launch of US exchange-traded funds.
Bitcoin rose to the coveted $60,000 mark for the first time in more than two years, amid a surging optimism that demand for the token is widening beyond committed digital-asset enthusiasts.
