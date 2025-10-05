Bitcoin hits all-time high of over $125,000 — Are investors turning bullish or bearish after crypto breakthrough?

The cryptocurrency market benchmark asset, Bitcoin, reached its all-time high after surging to more than $125,000 during Monday's market session, driven by strong volume and broader market-wide momentum on 5 October 2025.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the digital currency gained more than 2% during the market session on Sunday, hitting its lifetime high level of $125,559.21. Bitcoin had a previous all-time high level of $1,24,500, which was achieved in August 2025.

The crypto brokerage data also showed that the currency extended its weekly gain to 13.87%, which aligns with the wider market momentum driven by bullish indicators, macroeconomic tailwinds in the United States, such as potential US Fed rate cuts later this month, and Bitcoin ETF inflows.

“This rally has been supported by the uptick in U.S. equities and renewed inflows into Bitcoin-linked exchange-traded funds. Investors are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as part of the ‘debasement trade,’ with concerns over the U.S. government shutdown driving demand for safe-haven assets. Rising institutional adoption, coupled with global economic uncertainty, continues to strengthen Bitcoin’s position as the ‘digital gold’ of our time,” said Sumit Gupta, Co-founder of CoinDCX.

Are investors turning bullish or bearish? A poll conducted by CoinMarketCap among investors showed that, despite the cryptocurrency reaching its all-time high today, crypto investors are maintaining their bullish momentum.

According to the data, 82% of Bitcoin investors anticipate a ‘bullish’ sentiment for Bitcoin, while 18% expect a ‘bearish’ stance. More than 5 million people have voted using the poll option on the brokerage.

“With many assets including equities, gold and even collectables like Pokemon cards hitting all-time highs, it's no surprise Bitcoin is benefiting from the dollar debasement narrative,” Joshua Lim, co-head of markets at crypto prime brokerage firm FalconX, told the news agency AFP on Sunday.

Bitcoin Price Today As of 3:03 p.m. (IST), the Bitcoin prices are trading nearly 1% higher at $123,632 on Sunday, 5 October 2025, compared to their previous levels on the previous day.

The benchmark cryptocurrency's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at $2.46 trillion, marking a 0.94% gain in the last 24-hour period. However, the CoinMarketCap data also showed that investors are now trying to hold the crypto coin, with the volumes dropping 22.2% in the last one-day period.

Bitcoin's trading volumes dropped 22.2% to $59.33 billion as of the trading session on Sunday. The brokerage data showed that the all-time low level for the benchmark currency was at $0.04865 nearly 15 years ago in July 2010.

However, investments in these digital asset classes are risky due to the highly volatile nature of the crypto market. Hence, investors should stay cautious before making any investments.

