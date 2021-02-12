Bitcoin hits fresh all-time high as big institutions look to join crypto party

"Dogecoin has also been in focus because of Elon Musk calling it people’s crypto, which led to 50% growth in the cryptocurrency and made it to the headlines in no time. With the world's richest man investing in bitcoin, we will witness more such institutional investments coming in the space of cryptocurrency. If that happens, then we will see a further boost in the price movements of various leading cryptocurrencies," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.