The largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin is in a super rally on Wednesday, touching its highest level in a month thanks to significant cooling in US inflation data. Broadly, crypto markets are on a bull run with the focus now shifting toward the FOMC policy meeting. Bitcoin which holds dominance in the crypto market moved closer to the $18,000 mark with weekly performance further improving. Also, with a rosier than expected inflation print, Bitcoin snapped its seven days of losing streak. Other counterparts such as Ether, Binance, XRP, and Dogecoin have also witnessed an upside in the last 24 hours.

