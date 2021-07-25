Bitcoin hits key level not seen since May amid Wood, Musk boost

Bitcoin had looked to be in danger of further declines after it fell below $30,000 earlier in the week, a level widely flagged by strategists as potentially spurring further drops. But it got a boost when Musk -- at “The B Word" conference on Wednesday -- said he wants Bitcoin to succeed and that his space-exploration company SpaceX Inc. owns some. Wood said corporations should consider adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, while Square Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey said the coin is resilient.