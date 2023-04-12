Bitcoin hoarding in personal wallets signals support after jump to $30,000: BofA3 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 01:25 PM IST
A net $368 million of Bitcoin was sent to personal wallets in the week through April 4, a period that saw this year’s second-largest net Bitcoin outflow from crypto exchanges, strategists Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss wrote in a note
Bitcoin’s stellar 2023 rally may have room to run if flows between cryptocurrency exchanges and personal digital wallets are any guide, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.
