Bitcoin holds $58,000 level, trades sideways as volumes fall

“As more and more people are using NFTs, DeFi, and other new trends, the transaction fee on ethereum (also known as gas fee) is now higher than ever. Sometimes the transaction fee is higher than the amount being sent. That needs to be fixed, which is why the software upgrade, EIP 1559, is a welcome development. EIP 1559 would lower gas fees and reduce the supply of Ether tokens," said Rahul Pagidipati, chief executive officer, ZebPay.