Bitcoin hovers around $66,000 in global crypto markets post-halving
Halving means the rate of issuance is cut in half. Since there can only be 21 million bitcoins
Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $66,074 on Tuesday, marginally higher than its price a day ago, CoinDesk data showed. The fourth bitcoin-halving took place on Friday, following which the issuance rate of new bitcoin dropped to 3.125 every 10 minutes.
