Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream valued at $3.2 billion in new deal

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion

1 min read . 06:25 PM IST

Bloomberg

The new mining infrastructure will be used in partnerships around the world, including Blockstream’s collaboration with Square to develop an open-source, solar-powered mining facility in the US