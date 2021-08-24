Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream valued at $3.2 billion in new deal

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream valued at $3.2 billion in new deal

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion
1 min read . 06:25 PM IST Bloomberg

The new mining infrastructure will be used in partnerships around the world, including Blockstream’s collaboration with Square to develop an open-source, solar-powered mining facility in the US

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream has raised $210 million as part of a Series B financing, giving it a valuation of $3.2 billion. 

Investors include Baillie Gifford and iFinex, according to a statement from the company.

Both the funding and acquisition will advance Blockstream’s other mining products and services, including the recently announced Blockstream Energy product, which maximizes renewable energy investment returns at power production sites. 

