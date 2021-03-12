Bitcoin intraday trading pattern emerges as institutions pile in

For example, the low on Monday was after 3 a.m. New York time and the high around 4 p.m. Tuesday’s low was right at the start of the Asia session before a run higher and steadying out near $54,000. Somewhat similar patterns were evident Wednesday and Thursday. A theory has emerged that this may be due to tokens being mined and sold in Asia, and then buyers come into the market in US hours.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}