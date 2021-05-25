Bitcoin investors lost $14.2 billion in recent crypto crash

“Looking at the number of unique entities on-chain who are now in profit, we can see that the current FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) bath has reduced profitable entities to 76%. This means that 24% of all on-chain entities are currently holding UTXOs that are underwater. In a bull market context, this compares to three periods in 2011, 2013 and 2016. This metric also highlights the proportion of the market who purchased coins higher and thus who may become panic sellers," the on-chain data and intelligence platform said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}