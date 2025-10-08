Bitcoin is ‘almost’ ready to join the big leagues as a central-bank reserve asset
Summary
What banks want is assets that are highly liquid and that hold their value when the financial system comes under strain.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, could join gold and the U.S. dollar on central banks’ balance sheets by 2030, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story