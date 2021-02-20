This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin is hitting record highs. Why it’s not too late to dig for digital gold
5 min read.09:42 PM ISTTelis Demos, The Wall Street Journal
Investors intrigued by bitcoin’s surge but reluctant to buy it have some options for how to bet on the evolution of banking and payments. But they’re not cheap.
Digital currencies have the attention of the mainstream. Even America’s oldest bank can’t ignore them.
Bank of New York Mellon, founded in 1784 by Alexander Hamilton, announced last week it will help clients hold and transfer bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. That followed an announcement from Tesla that the electric car maker purchased $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. The combined excitement generated by two well-known companies likely played a role as the price of bitcoin hit $50,000 for the first time.