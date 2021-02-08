Bitcoin jumps 10% to record $43,625 on Tesla investment news

Bitcoin jumped more than 10% on Monday to a record high after Tesla said it had invested $1.5 billion in the most popular cryptocurreny last month.

The news sent Bitcoin soaring as high as $43,625 as of 1300 GMT. The electric carmaker unveiled the investment ten days after its chief executive Elon Musk added a "#bitcoin" tag on his Twitter profile page, which drove bitcoin higher on the day.

Tesla today said it had invested around $1.5 billion in bitcoin and expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future, prompting a 7% jump in the electronic currency.

Tesla said in a filing the decision was part of its broad investment policy as a company and was aimed at diversifying and maximizing its returns on cash.

It said it had invested an aggregate $1.5 billion in bitcoin under the changed policy and could "acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long-term".

Tesla’s investment is another sign that the cryptocurrency is gaining widespread traction as a type of investment. Enthusiasts often tout the digital asset as a hedge against inflation and store of value in a world awash with stimulus and rampant central-bank money printing.

“If retail and institutional interest continues to grow over the next month, Bitcoin could target the $45,000 level," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at forex broker Oanda Corp.

