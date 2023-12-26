Bitcoin jumps 160% in 2023 amid roller coaster ride; What lies ahead for cryptocurrencies?
The cryptocurrency market has seen a roller coaster ride in 2023, but has generated profitable returns. Bitcoin rose 160% this year, attracting institutional investors. Approximately $70.5 billion could flow into Bitcoin in 2024.
Investors of virtual digital currencies, popularly known as cryptocurrencies, have experienced a roller coaster ride in the year 2023. However, cryptocurrencies have given profitable returns this year. The grand old cryptocurrency, Bitcoin price has jumped 160% this year, which is second best to over 350% generated during 2020.
