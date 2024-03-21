Bitcoin jumps 5%; but yet to show its true colours, believe experts
Crypto tokens saw a considerable decline early this week on profit-booking before the sentiment reversed following US Fed Reserve head Jerome Powell’s dovish speech. After this, crypto tokens started rising again.
Staying true to its character of extremely volatile asset, bitcoin jumped 5.27 percent in the past 24 hours on Thursday to trade at $67,170 in the international crypto markets, CoinDesk data shows.
