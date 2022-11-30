Bitcoin jumps above $17,000, ether surges 8% as cryptocurrency prices today jump

“Bitcoin gained about 4% on Tuesday over the previous day. BTC started the week with a low of $16,054 and surged above the $16,900 level in the past 24 hours. This surge saw BTC climbing from about $16,200, which has been in play for the past two weeks. If the price strengthens in the upward direction, we could see more bulls entering the market and pushing BTC above the $17,000 level soon. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has also increased, trading above the $1,270 level. Bulls might likely push ETH above the $1,300 level today," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.