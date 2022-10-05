Bitcoin bounces above $20,000, dogecoin rallies over 8%. Check cryptocurrency prices today2 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 08:14 AM IST
Advancing alongside US stocks, cryptocurrency prices today rose with Bitcoin bouncing back above the $20,000 mark. Posting its biggest two-day increase in about a month, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading nearly 4% higher at $20,244. Bitcoin’s performance has correlated with the S&P 500 all year. The global crypto market cap today was back above the $1 trillion mark, as it was up over 2% in the last 24 hours at $1.01 trillion, as per CoinGecko.