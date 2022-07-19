Cryptocurrency prices today rally as Bitcoin jumps above $22,000, altcoins lead

“Bitcoin traded above the US$22,000 level, gaining 5% over the previous day. If price can fix at that level, we may see a further upward move. However, on the other side, Ethereum outperformed the crypto market. This peak comes following Ethereum’s six consecutive days of higher highs taking the price above US$1,500 level showing great strength and recovery of the asset. If bulls can sustain the momentum, Ethereum could reach the US$2,000 mark very soon. If not, we can expect a retracement," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of global Crypto investing platform Mudrex.

