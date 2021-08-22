This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin knocks on door of $50,000 after rising above resistance
1 min read.07:26 PM ISTJoanna Ossinger, Bloomberg
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached as high as $49,803, the highest since May 15, midday Saturday in New York. It was trading around $49,000 as of 9:30 am Sunday
Bitcoin is nearing the key $50,000 level as it continues to rise out of a multi-month period of weakness.
The largest cryptocurrency reached as high as $49,803, the highest since May 15, midday Saturday in New York. It was trading around $49,000 as of 9:30 am Sunday. Its rally is overcoming a rare confluence of technical obstacles, including an April low of about $47,000 and a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000.
The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April to June downtrend — at $51,000 — still looms as a potential obstacle, along with the round-number $50,000 mark.
“The next major resistance, for now, is at the $50,000 zone," said Konstantin Anissimov, executive director at CEX.IO crypto exchange. “Should more buyers dive in to push the price above the $50,000 level, a frenzy may be ushered in to steer the price toward a medium-term target of $55,000."
Bitcoin has recovered after trading in a range of about $30,000 to $40,000 for many weeks, after it plunged from a record near $65,000 in mid-April. Still, it’s up significantly in the past year amid institutional adoption and endorsements from big names like Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller. Global crypto adoption has risen some 881% in the past 12 months, according to Chainalysis.
The total market value of cryptocurrencies was at $2.17 trillion on Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko.com, up 1.1% in the past 24 hours. The overall value has been helped in the past seven days by the 18% rally in Cardano and Binance Coin’s 11% gain, while Dogecoin is up about 9% over the period and Solana 73%, CoinGecko pricing showed.