Bitcoin knocks on door of $50,000 after rising above resistance

The total market value of cryptocurrencies was at $2.17 trillion on Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko.com, up 1.1% in the past 24 hours. The overall value has been helped in the past seven days by the 18% rally in Cardano and Binance Coin’s 11% gain, while Dogecoin is up about 9% over the period and Solana 73%, CoinGecko pricing showed.