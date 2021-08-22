Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bitcoin knocks on door of $50,000 after rising above resistance

Bitcoin's rally is overcoming a rare confluence of technical obstacles, including an April low of about $47,000 and a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000
1 min read . 07:26 PM IST Joanna Ossinger, Bloomberg

The largest cryptocurrency reached as high as $49,803, the highest since May 15, midday Saturday in New York. It was trading around $49,000 as of 9:30 am Sunday. Its rally is overcoming a rare confluence of technical obstacles, including an April low of about $47,000 and a Fibonacci and Ichimoku cluster between $47,000 and $48,000. 

The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April to June downtrend — at $51,000 — still looms as a potential obstacle, along with the round-number $50,000 mark.

Breaking out
“The next major resistance, for now, is at the $50,000 zone," said Konstantin Anissimov, executive director at CEX.IO crypto exchange. “Should more buyers dive in to push the price above the $50,000 level, a frenzy may be ushered in to steer the price toward a medium-term target of $55,000."

Bitcoin has recovered after trading in a range of about $30,000 to $40,000 for many weeks, after it plunged from a record near $65,000 in mid-April. Still, it’s up significantly in the past year amid institutional adoption and endorsements from big names like Paul Tudor Jones and Stan Druckenmiller. Global crypto adoption has risen some 881% in the past 12 months, according to Chainalysis.

The total market value of cryptocurrencies was at $2.17 trillion on Sunday, according to data from CoinGecko.com, up 1.1% in the past 24 hours. The overall value has been helped in the past seven days by the 18% rally in Cardano and Binance Coin’s 11% gain, while Dogecoin is up about 9% over the period and Solana 73%, CoinGecko pricing showed.

