Bitcoin 'less dumb form of liquidity than cash': Elon Musk defends Tesla bitcoin move2 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 10:54 AM IST
- Musk also called Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet an 'adventurous enough' investment for the firm, after one of the industry's loudest acolytes called out the billionaire's advocacy of lesser-known Dogecoin
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that owning bitcoin was only a little better than holding conventional cash, but that the slight difference made it a better asset to hold.
"However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," Musk said in a tweet. "Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost'."
SBI Cards hits Rs1 tn mcap1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Gold prices today down at 8-month lows after falling for 6th day in a row2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Markets likely to stay under pressure; Reliance, Vodafone, M&M in focus2 min read . 08:34 AM IST
Bitcoin ETF roars in debut with $165 million of trading volume1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Musk also called Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet an "adventurous enough" investment for the firm, after one of the industry's loudest acolytes called out the billionaire's advocacy of lesser-known Dogecoin.
"Having some Bitcoin, which is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash, is adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," Musk wrote in a tweet, in response to a Bloomberg TV interview with Binance Holdings Ltd CEO Changpeng Zhao.
Tesla took both the corporate world and the cryptocurrency space by storm when it announced this month it had put $1.5 billion of cash into Bitcoin. That prompted a surge in Bitcoin’s price and has fueled talk about the risks and benefits of adding cryptocurrencies to corporate balance sheets.
Zhao had said in the interview he’s surprised that Musk is a fan of Dogecoin, which has outperformed Bitcoin this year. Musk, the founder of Tesla and the world’s richest man, has tweeted multiple times about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013. And Binance has recently added Dogecoin futures on its platform to satisfy new liquidity demand.
Zhao wondered in his interview why Tesla opted to buy Bitcoin if Musk is so “gung-ho" on Dogecoin. His remarks prompted Musk to explain the move by Tesla, which is also planning to accept Bitcoin as a payment method.
India's first centralised AC railway terminal at Bengaluru looks stunning. See photos1 min read . 12:12 AM IST
Maharashtra govt imposes fresh lockdowns as daily Covid cases cross 5,000: Key developments2 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Govt backs merger of 2 tax slabs in GST3 min read . 07:44 AM IST
RailTel IPO subscribed 42 times on final day1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase set the cryptocurrency soaring toward this week's record peak above $50,000 while Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin was steady just below a record peak of $51,284 on Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.