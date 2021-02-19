Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin 'less dumb form of liquidity than cash': Elon Musk defends Tesla bitcoin move
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk.

Bitcoin 'less dumb form of liquidity than cash': Elon Musk defends Tesla bitcoin move

2 min read . 10:54 AM IST Agencies

  • Musk also called Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet an 'adventurous enough' investment for the firm, after one of the industry's loudest acolytes called out the billionaire's advocacy of lesser-known Dogecoin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that owning bitcoin was only a little better than holding conventional cash, but that the slight difference made it a better asset to hold.

"However, when fiat currency has negative real interest, only a fool wouldn't look elsewhere," Musk said in a tweet. "Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money. The key word is 'almost'."

Musk also called Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin bet an "adventurous enough" investment for the firm, after one of the industry's loudest acolytes called out the billionaire's advocacy of lesser-known Dogecoin.

"Having some Bitcoin, which is simply a less dumb form of liquidity than cash, is adventurous enough for an S&P500 company," Musk wrote in a tweet, in response to a Bloomberg TV interview with Binance Holdings Ltd CEO Changpeng Zhao.

Tesla took both the corporate world and the cryptocurrency space by storm when it announced this month it had put $1.5 billion of cash into Bitcoin. That prompted a surge in Bitcoin’s price and has fueled talk about the risks and benefits of adding cryptocurrencies to corporate balance sheets.

Zhao had said in the interview he’s surprised that Musk is a fan of Dogecoin, which has outperformed Bitcoin this year. Musk, the founder of Tesla and the world’s richest man, has tweeted multiple times about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency started as a joke in 2013. And Binance has recently added Dogecoin futures on its platform to satisfy new liquidity demand.

Zhao wondered in his interview why Tesla opted to buy Bitcoin if Musk is so “gung-ho" on Dogecoin. His remarks prompted Musk to explain the move by Tesla, which is also planning to accept Bitcoin as a payment method.

Tesla's $1.5 billion bitcoin purchase set the cryptocurrency soaring toward this week's record peak above $50,000 while Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin was steady just below a record peak of $51,284 on Friday.

