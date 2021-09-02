Bitcoin logged losses in September over last 4 years; will the trend reverse?

“There is strong psychological resistance at $51,000, and if the asset beats it, and sustains it, then we might see another rally upwards. However, historically, we have seen BTC consolidate post a sharp rally, and if that happens this time or not is something to be seen. A downward spiral is likely if the asset undercuts the $46,500 mark," said Nirmal Ranga, vice-president-trading, ZebPay.