Bitcoin logs worst monthly fall in nearly three years in May: What’s next?

“The current consolidation in prices is healthy from a short-term perspective and can be used for fresh entry into the crypto assets. It should be noted that bitcoin has the largest market capitalization amongst peers by virtue of its technological advantage and global acceptance. Any developments in these aspects would act as a trigger for the short term and hence investors should remain cautious. Investors with a long-term holding period can remain invested with an appropriate stop-loss," crypto exchange CoinDCX said.