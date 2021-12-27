Bitcoin loses luster to alternative coins in up day for crypto

Polkadot and Cardano were among coins posting the biggest moves on Monday following a relatively quiet holiday weekend, with each up more than 6%, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, rose a more muted 1.5% to about $51,575 as of 10:15 a.m. in New York, while Ether added 0.4% to trade at about $4,100.