Bitcoin extended losses as a rally that took it past $61,000 over the weekend unwinds, reminding investors of the digital token’s volatility.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 9.64% in the last 24 hours and was trading at about $54,578.04 as of 9:51 am in New Delhi. Bitcoin has still surged about 1,000% over the past year, a mesmerizing rally that outstripped more traditional assets like stocks and gold.

The Saturday jump to a record was partly linked to optimism over U.S. stimulus checks, since some of the cash could end up in financial markets. Chart watchers were looking for the digital coin to hold above thresholds such as the previous peak of $58,350 in February, to boost confidence in a bullish leg higher.

A senior government official told Reuters that India, Asia's third-largest economy, is preparing a bill that would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets.

The bill was in line with India's January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for its own official digital currency.

"Renewed interest from the Indian government in banning cryptocurrencies led to the initial drop from the $60,000 range down to $56,000," said John Wu, president of AVA Labs, an open-source platform for creating financial applications using blockchain technology.

In India, despite government threats of a ban, transaction volumes are swelling and 8 million investors now hold 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) in crypto-investments, according to industry estimates. No official data is available.

