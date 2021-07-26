Bitcoin makes surprise dash towards $40,000; what’s next?

Avinash Shekhar, co-CEO of ZebPay, who is bullish on the fundamentals of Bitcoin, said price fluctuations like this are just a sign of an early market and it’ll be stabilized once the market matures. “When we say we are bullish on bitcoin, we are looking at the future potential of this asset and the strong fundamentals it holds. Also, if you look at the larger time frame, these small price fluctuations would be invisible and that’s why we recommend investing in bitcoin for the long run," he added.