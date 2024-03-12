Bitcoin market cap surpasses Silver to take eighth spot in global asset rankings
Bitcoin reached an all-time high valuation of over $72,000 on March 11, leading to a market cap of $1.42 trillion, which has now placed it ahead of Silver as the world's eighth most valuable asset
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has climbed up the ranks to become the world's eighth most valuable asset by market capitalisation, surpassing silver, CoinDesk reported.
