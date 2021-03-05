Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin miner Cipher to go public via $2 billion SPAC merger

Bitcoin miner Cipher to go public via $2 billion SPAC merger

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
2 min read . 10:38 PM IST Reuters

  • The bitcoin mining firm's bid to go public comes as a clutch of other crypto firms are pushing ahead with similar plans despite regulatory uncertainty
  • Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, moved a step closer to listing its shares on the Nasdaq last month

Cipher Mining Inc said it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Good Works Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing it at $2 billion, underscoring the rising interest in the bitcoin space.

Cipher Mining Inc said it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Good Works Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing it at $2 billion, underscoring the rising interest in the bitcoin space.

Shares of Good Works rose 15.9% to $11.59 after markets opened for trading on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Shares of Good Works rose 15.9% to $11.59 after markets opened for trading on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The bitcoin mining firm's bid to go public comes as a clutch of other crypto firms are pushing ahead with similar plans despite regulatory uncertainty.

Coinbase, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, moved a step closer to listing its shares on the Nasdaq last month, but is still waiting for regulatory clearances.

The unregulated nature of digital coins has traditionally made investors distinctly wary of institutions that deal in them. Experts believe successful stock market launches from the likes of Coinbase would help change that perception.

Additionally, a decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on whether to approve crypto listings would serve as a major win or blow to the legitimacy of digital coins.

"I do see a future where the SEC will continue to analyze and hopefully embrace bitcoin in particular. All of crypto is a much bigger question," Cipher Mining Chief Executive Officer Tyler Page told Reuters.

In January, cryptocurrency platform Bakkt also agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We wanted to get to market quickly and efficiently and after evaluating different paths, the SPAC market allowed us to get to market the quickest," Page said, when asked why the firm chose the SPAC route.

The deal with Good Works will provide the merged entity with gross cash proceeds of $595 million, which includes $425 million from investors including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Morgan Stanley's Counterpoint Global.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anirban Sen)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.