Bitcoin miner Core Scientific to shut down 37,000 mining rigs of Celsius Network

The year 2022 has been havoc for the cryptocurrency market due to extreme volatility, rising interest rates, and economic uncertainties. Such led to a series of shocks for crypto markets such as the collapse of Terra tokens, liquidation of Three Arrows Capital, and illiquidity crunch which led to the bankruptcy of exchanges such as Celsius Network, FTX, and Voyager Digital among others. Core too felt the impact and eventually filed for bankruptcy in late December.