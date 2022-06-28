Bitcoin miners selling cryptocurrency may keep pressuring token's price: JPMorgan2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:49 AM IST
- Public-listed miners have already reported Bitcoin sales in May and June
Bitcoin miners needing to sell could weigh on the token’s price for some time, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Bitcoin miners have been forced to tap into their cryptocurrency stashes as a plunge in prices, rising energy costs and increased competition bite into profitability.