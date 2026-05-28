Bitcoin must hold $70,000 or risk deeper slide: Experts say, ‘Caution rising among traders’

Bitcoin fell to its lowest level in more than six weeks as worries about the global economic outlook and money leaving US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) put pressure on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin dropped as much as 3.3% to $72,643 in Singapore Thursday, its weakest since April 13. Second-largest token Ether fell more than 4% to $1,965, its lowest in almost two months.
Investor sentiment is being hit by concerns that the ongoing US-Iran conflict could push up inflation and force interest rates higher. At the same time, US spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen about $1.5 billion in net outflows so far in May, adding to the selling pressure.
Moreover, “The broader sentiment also remains weak due to the lack of progress on key U.S. crypto legislation, including the Digital Asset PARITY Act and the CLARITY Act, keeping investors cautious,” Akshat Siddhant, Lead quant analyst, Mudrex.
Bitcoin’s weakness “looks mostly macro-driven, not crypto-specific,” Sean McNulty, Asia-Pacific derivatives trading lead at FalconX, told Bloomberg.
Higher US yields and a firmer dollar have tightened financial conditions, while ETF withdrawals and reports of a large block sale of the iShares Bitcoin Trust — the largest Bitcoin ETF — also dented sentiment, he said.
Bitcoin is currently trading around $72,800, with analysts saying it needs to hold the $70,000 level to avoid further downside.
“A sustained move above $75,000 could help stabilise the price in the short term,” says Siddhant
IG Markets analyst Tony Sycamore said crypto traders are becoming more cautious as they wait for clearer developments in the Middle East.
“Furthermore, with equity markets starting to look a little tired, Bitcoin is feeling the pinch as leveraged long positions get trimmed on the break of key support levels in the mid $70,000’s,” Sycamore told Bloomberg
. Overall, near-term risks remain tilted to the downside.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.