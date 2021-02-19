Bitcoin nears $1 trillion in market valuation, hits fresh all-time high

NEW DELHI: Prices of the world’s oldest cryptocurrency Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time of $53,194.82 on Friday, taking its market valuation to over $991 billion. With a circulating supply of 18,630,131 Bitcoins , the crypto asset will hit a market capitalisation of $1 trillion at around $53,650 levels.

The crypto asset traded at $52,773.19, up 2.7%, as per cryptocurrency tracker CoinGecko.

Bitcoin prices have quadrupled over the past year and a breakthrough was seen at $52,000 this week. It took less than two months to reach this mark from $25,000 as of end December.

“If Bitcoin continues its current run, it won't come as a surprise if it crosses $100,000 mark sooner than later. There is tremendous interest in digital assets, which we are seeing almost every day in the space, both in retail and institutional. Moreover, the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum is breaking records and is currently at an all-time high. The digital asset that has grown over 120% year-to-date, and may touch $30,00 very soon," said Sumit Gupta, chief executive and co-founder, CoinDCX.

Ethereum traded at $1,934.88, up 2.1%, with a market valuation of over $222 billion. Other major cryptocurrencies such as Tether and Ripple rose up to 2.5% each.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a rising spree despite the talks of a ban in India. The Indian government last month listed a bill in Lok Sabha to ban all private cryptocurrencies.

“We’ve reached a crucial stage as we wait for the bill to be presented in the Parliament. Crypto is the financial internet of the future, and global decentralized apps would be built on blockchains such as bitcoin and Ethereum. I’m optimistic that India is not going to ban the financial internet because a few people do not understand technology," said Nischal Shetty, CEO at WazirX.

